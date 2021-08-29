‘Anti-LGBT ideology zones’ are being enacted in Polish towns

Simon Ostrovsky:

Poland's slide towards authoritarianism hasn't been without pushback. Other countries in the European Union have noticed the changing attitudes about women's rights, the independence of the courts and the protection of the LGBT community's rights. Here in Pulawy, for example, where an anti-LGBT resolution was passed, two cities in Europe, which were twinned with Pulawy, ended their partnership with the municipality in protest.

Six other European cities canceled twinning applications with Polish municipalities that have enacted the declarations. And it's not just symbolic, some EU funding was also suspended.

Although they do not carry the force of law, these texts aren't for the faint of heart. Pulawy's declaration is titled "On Halting the Ideology Pushed by the LGBT Subculture." It effectively equates homosexuality with pedophilia declaring that the city administration is committed to "Doing everything to stop perverts who are interested in the early sexualization of Polish children and adolescents."

This divisive style of politics has pitted Poles against one another in a way not seen since the collapse of communism in this country.

According to Poland's outgoing human rights ombudsman Adam Bodnar, it's all part of a broader effort by the government to erode the country's hard-won democratic norms. The ruling party has done everything to weaken the parliament and the courts while at the same time raising the profile of divisive political issues that rally its base.