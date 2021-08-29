U.S. launched second drone airstrike against ISIS-K

Kirsten Fontenrose:

The Americans that are still there will not be forgotten. There will be an ongoing effort to get them out. And that will entail diplomatic discussions with the Taliban about establishing corridors for those Americans to leave. There's probably a better chance of that happening than there is for establishing an agreement with the Taliban to exfiltrate non-American citizens. So there are a lot of Afghans who either have pending visas or who were integral parts of U.S. operations on the ground or who work with us NGOs that don't have the cover of the U.S. government in the same way, who are high risk now. And there will be ongoing efforts to get them out.

But the diplomatic effort will be with the Taliban about establishing a way for us folks to continue to leave that will probably be using commercial and chartered flights. It will no longer be through military operations on the ground. It will no longer be through Marines with feet on the ground.

We're seeing Macron present a proposal for a humanitarian zone around the airport to keep the airport open. And you can expect the U.S. administration to ask the Taliban to include operations to get Americans out within that safe zone. So the Taliban should probably agree to this. It's in their interest to keep that airport open to keep aid coming in, to keep trade flowing. But they're not likely to support the idea of Afghans departing if they're not American citizens. So it will take quite a bit of diplomacy and leverage to get them to agree to something larger that's not only American citizens.

There's a proposal here in the U.S. that's being discussed about establishing a humanitarian corridor to the airport that would allow for people to safely travel without Taliban checkpoints and without creating crowds at the gates that are targets for ISIS-K, for instance. So if that is added to this discussion in the UN Security Council, that would be one method for people to continue to leave. But again, the Taliban does not want to see Afghans who are non-American citizens leaving. They claim it is a brain drain and it is probably reducing their targets for kidnap for ransom. But they do make an argument that they need the smartest and brightest of Afghans to stay in the country to help them rebuild it.