Applications to HBCUs rise dramatically as nationwide college enrollment falls

The number of undergraduate students has dropped by almost 10% during the pandemic. But it's been a different story for some time at many historically Black colleges and universities. Applications are up nearly 30% at many of these schools and top-tier HBCUs are increasingly becoming the first choice for some of the most sought-after students. Special correspondent Hari Sreenivasan reports.

