Applications to HBCUs rise dramatically as nationwide college enrollment falls

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Hari Sreenivasan
Hari Sreenivasan
Leave your feedback
The number of undergraduate students has dropped by almost 10% during the pandemic. But it's been a different story for some time at many historically Black colleges and universities. Applications are up nearly 30% at many of these schools and top-tier HBCUs are increasingly becoming the first choice for some of the most sought-after students. Special correspondent Hari Sreenivasan reports.
Watch the Full Episode
Hari Sreenivasan joined the PBS NewsHour in 2009. He is the Anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend and a Senior Correspondent for the nightly program.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: