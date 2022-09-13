Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, new data shows inflation remains stubbornly high, squeezing American consumers and casting a shadow over the larger U.S. economy. Ukrainians return to their homes in areas liberated from the invading Russian military. Plus, applications to Black colleges and universities rise dramatically even as nationwide student enrollment falls.
