September 13, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, new data shows inflation remains stubbornly high, squeezing American consumers and casting a shadow over the larger U.S. economy. Ukrainians return to their homes in areas liberated from the invading Russian military. Plus, applications to Black colleges and universities rise dramatically even as nationwide student enrollment falls.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: