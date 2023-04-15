News Wrap: Deadly conflict, airstrikes erupt in Sudan’s capital city

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, Sudan’s army and a rival paramilitary force engaged in fierce fighting in Khartoum, Japan’s prime minister was evacuated from a campaign event after an explosion, France’s president signed a controversial pension reform into law, and families of Boston Marathon bombing victims laid wreaths in a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the attack.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch