Journalists retrace fateful journey of group of 43 African migrants lost at sea

John Yang
By —

John Yang

By —

Andrew Corkery

Audio

A new AP investigation highlights the desperate and sometimes deadly journey many African migrants are taking across the Atlantic in search of a better life in Europe. The reporting centers on a boat that drifted thousands of miles off-course from the coast of Mauritania to the Caribbean island of Tobago. Journalists Renata Brito and Felipe Dana join John Yang to discuss the story.

Listen to this Segment

John Yang
By —

John Yang

John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv
By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch