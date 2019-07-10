Architectural design for buildings that create more energy than they consume

Judy Woodruff:

To heat and cool buildings takes up an astonishing 40 percent of energy used across the world. It's a figure that grows only more troubling as climate change continues to threaten the planet.

There is an architect who is trying to change not only how much energy a building consumes, but how much it produces.

From PBS station WGBH in Boston, Cristina Quinn has this story. It's part of our ongoing coverage of arts and culture, Canvas.