Archive project explores Iraqi identity, trauma 20 years after U.S. invasion

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Julia Griffin
By —

Julia Griffin

Audio

This week marks 20 years since the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and many are still piecing together what happened in those days and the years that followed. Researcher Sana Murrani joins Yasmeen Alamiri to discuss "Ruptured Domesticity," a project that collects Iraqis' memories and artifacts of the war and how they held onto the concept of home.

Listen to this Segment

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
By —

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri

Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the Senior Editor for video and special projects at the PBS NewsHour.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is a Senior Coordinating Broadcast Producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee
Julia Griffin
By —

Julia Griffin

Julia Griffin is senior coordinator of digital video at PBS NewsHour where she oversees the daily production of video content for the organization’s website and social media platforms.

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch