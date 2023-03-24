Archive project explores Iraqi identity, trauma 20 years after U.S. invasion

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri
Gretchen Frazee
Julia Griffin
This week marks 20 years since the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and many are still piecing together what happened in those days and the years that followed. Researcher Sana Murrani joins Yasmeen Alamiri to discuss "Ruptured Domesticity," a project that collects Iraqis' memories and artifacts of the war and how they held onto the concept of home.
Yasmeen Sami Alamiri is the Senior Editor for video and special projects at the PBS NewsHour.
Gretchen Frazee is a Senior Coordinating Broadcast Producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Julia Griffin is senior coordinator of digital video at PBS NewsHour where she oversees the daily production of video content for the organization’s website and social media platforms.
