An Iraqi-American photojournalist’s Brief But Spectacular take on refugees

By —

Melissa Williams

Audio

When he was a child, artist and photographer Wesaam Al-Badry's family fled his home country of Iraq at the onset of the Gulf War. That experience has sculpted much of his work, which focuses on capturing human struggle with dignity and love. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on how refugees are beautiful.

