Are climate change and clean energy policies included in Inflation Reduction Act working?

William Brangham:

It's been one year since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act.

Despite its title, this law is the single biggest U.S. investment in addressing climate change and driving a transition to clean energy. It steers billions in subsidies into everything from battery manufacturing to climate adaptation. It contains tax incentives for people to buy electric cars and cleaner technologies in their homes, and it directs large investments to fight pollution in underserved communities.

So how is the law working, and what does it mean for the U.S.' climate commitments?

We're joined by one of the laws most ardent champions. Leah Stokes is a political scientist at U.C. Santa Barbara who studies and advocates for clean energy.

Leah Stokes, so good to have you back on the "NewsHour."

I wonder if you could just reflect on this anniversary at first. I mean, after decades of disappointment and setbacks, the environmental and climate community got a piece of legislation like this pushed over the finish line with the president that nobody immediately thought was going to be an ally in that fight.

How is the community feeling this week, this anniversary?

Leah Stokes, University of California, Santa Barbara: Well, getting any climate bill into law, onto President Biden's desk, it was brutal.

It took, in some count weeks, other counts, months, maybe years, and, as you said, decades. It was really hard. And this particular law stopped and started numerous times. I will tell you there was a two-week period before it came out of nowhere being branded the Inflation Reduction Act where we all thought the bill was dead for real this time.

And there was real sadness across the climate community, because folks knew this was really the last, best chance that we had to pass a climate law. So, seeing President Biden sign it a year ago, I mean, it was just monumental.