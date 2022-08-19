Arizona camp teaches foster children cowboy skills

Gary Webb:

I had a kid that was afraid to ride horses. And he came out here, was just petrified. And we really encourage the kids to get on the horses, because it gives them the whole, complete experience of camp.

They took care of him. They just had special attention that one kid, and he got on the horse, just rode the arena. And it just — it was life-changing for him. He will never forget it.

When they see somebody cares about them and believes in them, beyond just staff or people being paid, it lets them know, hey, you can speak into my life. And when you just start saying, I see who you are inside, just that message to these kids is so important, because, again, they don't have somebody as a parent to infuse them with that message of, you can do it. We believe in you. You're not worthless. You're not discard. You're valued in this life.