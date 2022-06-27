Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Ken Burns film explores youth mental health

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Audio

Awareness of mental health across all spectrums of the population has been growing after years living in the COVID pandemic. But there are particular concerns about the youngest generations. Those topics are explored in Ken Burns' film, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness," which airs Monday night on PBS. Student Reporting Labs' Matt Suescun and Faiza Ashar spoke to Burns to learn more.

Listen to this Segment

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport
Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet
Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: