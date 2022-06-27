Ken Burns film explores youth mental health

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Jeffrey Brown
Awareness of mental health across all spectrums of the population has been growing after years living in the COVID pandemic. But there are particular concerns about the youngest generations. Those topics are explored in Ken Burns' film, "Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness," which airs Monday night on PBS. Student Reporting Labs' Matt Suescun and Faiza Ashar spoke to Burns to learn more.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
