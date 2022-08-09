Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on why the FBI raid on Trump’s estate is ‘alarming’

Gov. Asa Hutchinson:

No.

In fact, I mean, it's been a while since I was a federal prosecutor, but I was a United States attorney. I understand the guidelines that they have. And whenever you put something under seal — and a search warrant should be under seal, and it is. But that seal, they can ask that that search warrant be released, the affidavit be released, because it's already public information.

The idea of having that sealed is to protect the homeowner or whoever might be impacted by the creation of that information. Well, here, it's already out and public. And so while that is a standard practice, there are the exceptions. When it's already public information, they can ask that be unsealed. And I think that is important to be done.

And short of that, they need to make a comment. The Department of Justice needs to understand the public's interest in this, and legitimate interest. There's two institutions at stake here, the presidency of the United States. But the other institution is the Department of Justice.

I served in the Department of Justice. I care about it. I value it. And it is critical to our democracy that it has credibility and it has broad support and that they operate under our rule of law. And they need to explain what is happening here. And there is some urgency.

I think both Democrats and Republicans expect some comment from the Department of Justice explaining exactly what is happening.