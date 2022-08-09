Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, the FBI searches the Florida home of former President Trump in a possible probe into whether he took classified documents from the White House. Then, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer discusses the Democrats' massive budget bill. Plus, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits multiple African nations in an effort to counteract Chinese and Russian influence.
