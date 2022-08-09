Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones discusses the FBI probe at Mar-a-Lago

Fmr. Sen. Doug Jones:

Sure. Absolutely.

And, look, I don't think there's any question that the attorney general of the United States understands that better than anyone. And all of those that are with him in his staff understand that. And — but they have got to make those decisions.

And I do think this is a different case. Obviously, I do think that there is much more that should and needs to become public, if it will not in any way jeopardize the investigation. Again, Judy, I think people want to see an independent Justice Department that is going to make the decisions consistent with the rule of law. That's what they have been doing.

All along, they have been doing — you haven't seen a bunch of leaks coming out of the Justice Department. They have been doing their work, have been telling people to be patient. They're going to do their work. They're going to continue to do their work. And, at the appropriate time, this will be made public. There will be more information being made public, whether it is through charges or whether it is just through the unsealing of the affidavit.

But I trust the Justice Department to move forward. This — again, this is a consequential investigation. It's got to be done the right way, and not just done in a way in which the public, who has got all of their news at their fingertips and really wants the news yesterday, demands. We — they have got to do it the right way.