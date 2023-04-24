Arkansas Lt. Gov. weighs in on debate over access to abortion medication

Amna Nawaz:

The Supreme Court's decision late Friday evening allows access to mifepristone for now, but confusion and questions remain over future access to abortion medication, particularly in states with some of the toughest restrictions, like Arkansas, one of seven states that quickly banned abortions after Roe was overturned last year.

Leslie Rutledge is the state's Republican lieutenant governor, and she joins us now from Little Rock.

Lieutenant Governor, welcome back to the "NewsHour," and thanks for joining us.

Let's begin with that Supreme Court decision to keep access to mifepristone in place for now. What is your view on that? Can people in Arkansas still legally access the drug by mail, for example?