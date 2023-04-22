Tracking and combating the rise of false online information about abortion

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
The Supreme Court decided Friday that the abortion drug mifepristone will remain available while the challenge to lower-court restrictions works its way through the legal system. This comes as researchers are examining the vast amount of online misinformation and disinformation about abortion. Jenna Sherman, program manager and researcher at Meedan Digital Health Lab, joins John Yang to discuss.
