Arkansas ‘trigger law’ would allow near-total abortion ban if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Arkansas is one of 13 states with a so-called "trigger law" that would immediately ban abortions if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
