What a Supreme Court ruling ending Roe v. Wade would mean for reproductive rights

Matt Loffman
A day after a Supreme Court document on abortion became public we look at the legal and political implications. Marcia Coyle, chief Washington correspondent for the National Law Journal, and Mary Ziegler, a Florida State University law professor and author of "Abortion and the Law in America," join Judy Woodruff to discuss.

Matt Loffman
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

@mattloff
