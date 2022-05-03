What a Supreme Court ruling ending Roe v. Wade would mean for reproductive rights

Matt Loffman
Matt Loffman
Kyle Midura
Kyle Midura
Tyriana Evans
Tyriana Evans
Leave your feedback
A day after a Supreme Court document on abortion became public we look at the legal and political implications. Marcia Coyle, chief Washington correspondent for the National Law Journal, and Mary Ziegler, a Florida State University law professor and author of "Abortion and the Law in America," join Judy Woodruff to discuss.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: