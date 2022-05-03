Connecticut looks to expand abortion access to ‘protect women’s rights’

A Supreme Court decision to end Roe v. Wade would mean states can decide who can get an abortion, along with when and under what circumstances for the first time in nearly 50 years. Some states will virtually ban abortions, while others are working to expand and codify access. Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

