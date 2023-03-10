Arms manufacturers struggle to supply Ukraine with enough ammunition

Nick Schifrin:

The poets call war the ultimate measure of man. Planners call war, the ultimate competition of logistics.

And it's been 80 years since a war with logistics on this industrial scale. Ukraine fires as many 155-millimeter artillery rounds in about five days as the U.S. produces in a month. Many of them are forged, finished at 1,500 degrees, and painted here, a 1950s factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The machinery is decades-old, but, until now, it's suited us needs. Iraq and Afghanistan were not dueling artillery battles. But, today, the 20,000 artillery shells the plant creates every 30 days is a fraction of Ukraine's needs.

Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, recently wrote to the European Union in a letter described to "PBS NewsHour" that Ukraine can only one-fifth of what it could because of munition shortages.

We saw that ourselves on the outskirts of Bakhmut in Eastern Ukraine. This team told us they did not have enough artillery to fire constantly.

Olexander commands and artillery unit in the 93rd Brigade.

Do you have what you need in order to complete this fight?

Senior Sgt. Olexander, 93rd Brigade (through translator): We do have equipment, but we need more, and we need more and more and more, because they won't stop until we stop them.