As America’s longest war wages on, is there hope for peace?

Moscow has hosted these kinds of talks for years, Judy, but U.S. officials hope that these talks begin an international diplomatic push that leads to a peace deal in Afghanistan and the U.S. withdrawal, ahead of an impending deadline.

The talks brought the American, the Russians, the Chinese, the Qataris, an Afghan delegation, including former President Hamid Karzai, and the Taliban around one table.

The U.S. is trying to rally international opinion in order to pressure the Taliban to agree to a cease-fire and the Afghan government to step down. In a draft peace proposal first reported by Tolo News, the U.S. is calling for replacing the current government with a transitional peace government, a new constitution written by a committee that is almost half-Taliban, new Taliban lawmakers, a new Supreme Court that is almost half-Taliban, and a national cease-fire.

And Secretary of State Tony Blinken wrote a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani urging Ghani to develop constructive positions and ended with an unmistakable threat: "The United States has not ruled out any option. We are considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May the 1st."

That is the withdrawal date the U.S. and the Taliban agreed to last February under President Trump, so long as the Taliban talked peace and prevented al-Qaida from having a safe haven in Afghanistan.

The implication of it all, Judy, the U.S. is asking the Afghan president and the government to step down before a negotiated peace deal.