As the longest war grinds on, Afghanistan now faces pandemic enemy

Jane Ferguson:

Combating the coronavirus is a sharp turn for the Taliban, which has been fighting an armed insurgency against American and Afghan forces for nearly 20 years.

Yet, in Afghanistan, the Taliban want to be seen battling COVID-19 too. Public awareness events like this one have taken place in recent weeks in areas they control, the group keen to showcase some form of medical preparedness.

"We have ambulances and ordered our medical teams to reach each and every house quickly and bring any suspected coronavirus patient to a place for quarantine," this Taliban health official in rural Wardak Province.

Afghan journalist and filmmaker Naseer Rahim traveled to the Taliban-controlled Tangi Valley, about 60 miles south of the capital, Kabul, for the "NewsHour" to discover if the group is capable of stemming the virus across rural Afghanistan.

Much of these efforts are largely public relations, staged for the cameras. Social distancing remains a foreign concept. Officials meet in small rooms together, and mosques are open to large congregations.

Yet, for a group that so often shows disregard to civilian lives in its bombing campaigns, there is a sense of growing concern. Medical facilities in rural Afghanistan are, at best, basic, and if the virus rages through here, it could kill many.

The Taliban, long hostile to foreign aid groups, say it has changed tack.