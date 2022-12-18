Double your gift to
News Wrap: Russian shelling continues in Ukrainian city of Kherson

In our news wrap Sunday, a rocket strike killed at least one person in Russia’s Belgorod region while Russian shelling in Kherson killed at least three civilians, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles capable of striking Japan, the mayor of El Paso, Texas declared a state of emergency over a surge in asylum-seekers at the border, and Argentina defeated France to win the 2022 World Cup.

