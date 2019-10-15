As Giuliani defies subpoena, testimony reveals officials raised concern about his conduct

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, we may have some developments any minute in terms of how the House proceeds.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as we speak, is holding a meeting with her Democrats, who just returned from two weeks of recess, and she is also holding shortly after this a news conference with reporters, where I'm told she will make an announcement.

The speculation is that this is not only about impeachment, but about a possible full House vote. Nancy Pelosi has indicated she's considered a full House vote to start this inquiry. Within minutes, I think we will learn whether she's going to go ahead with that.

There is a lot of speculation that she will, but that's speculation, so we will see.

This on a day when we had plenty of other activity as well. We had new testimony today, a behind-closed-doors deposition from another State Department official. In this case, his name is George Kent. George Kent is the — essentially the Eurasian or Ukraine-Russia expert, an assistant deputy secretary.

He spoke today. And his testimony is still ongoing, as I understand it.

Also today, we had Rudy Giuliani responded to a subpoena from the House for documents from him. He's obviously a central figure now. Let's look at what he said in this letter. It just came out a few hours ago to the House that wants documents from him.

He wrote defiantly that — he said: "This appears to be an unconstitutional, baseless, and illegitimate impeachment inquiry."

He's rejecting their request for documents. Actually, it's not a request. It's a subpoena.

It's interesting. Of course, Judy, he's a former prosecutor himself. He knows the power of subpoenas. Here he is rejecting it, perhaps inviting a contempt move against him.