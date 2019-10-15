Why the founders let Congress define impeachment-worthy crimes

Judy Woodruff:

It is a power that has been exercised only rarely in American history: the power to impeach a federal official, even a president.

The U.S. Constitution mentions impeachment only a handful of times. Article 1 assigns the sole power of impeachment to the House of Representatives, and assigns the sole power to try all impeachments to the U.S. Senate, where a two-thirds vote is needed to convict.

Article 2 of the Constitution describes what offenses may be cause for impeachment and removal: treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.

But how did the impeachment power come to be in the first place? And have public views about these powers evolved over time?

Some questions for presidential historian Michael Beschloss, who joins us now.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."