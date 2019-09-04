Hurricane Dorian leaves ‘apocalyptic’ damage in the Bahamas

John Yang:

And Mr. Trump promised the United States will do all it can to help Bahamas' recovery efforts.

This general aviation terminal at the Nassau Airport has become sort of a hub of that relief effort, but, unfortunately, it's also become something of a dead end. Medical personnel, search-and-rescue teams, relief aid is all gathered here from the United States and other places, but it can't go any further.

The problem is that they just can't get you all this out. I talked to one local organizer who said he's running out of space to story all the medical supplies that are arriving because they can't get it out.

Great frustration here that there are so many resources here to help, but they can't get it that final 130 miles or so to where it's needed — Judy.