As monkeypox cases rise, so do concerns about disparate access to care

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

Kaisha Young

Now a declared national emergency, monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S. with cases doubling in the past week. Concerns are growing over disparities in access to testing, vaccines and treatment for vulnerable communities. Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist from the Yale School of Public Health, joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss.

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

Kaisha Young

