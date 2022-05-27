How police officers should have reacted to the Texas elementary school shooting

William Brangham:

That's right.

I mean, as just — as we just heard from Amna, those officials are being harshly criticized for not acting sooner to confront the shooter and to potentially save some of those children, actions that they now admit were wrong.

To help us better understand what police should and shouldn't do in these awful circumstances, I'm joined by Fred Fletcher. He's the retired police chief of Chattanooga, Tennessee. And he also spent many years as a police commander in Austin, Texas.

Fred Fletcher, thanks for being here tonight.

You have heard the timeline that investigators have laid out; 19 armed police officers are in the school, outside the rooms where that shooter is locked in two rooms with some young students. And there is this punishingly long wait before they go through that door and confront him.

I mean, as a former police chief, as someone who has trained a lot of police officers, what is your reaction to this?