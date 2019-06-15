As pressure mounts, Iran denies role in tanker explosions

Barbara Slavin:

What they are doing is they are slowly beginning to increase the amounts of low enriched uranium, which they have. And at some point, yes, they may go above the limits that were set by the 2015 nuclear deal.

But let's remember that the United States pulled out of that deal a year ago while Iran was in full compliance and has now put the most stringent sanctions on Iran in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran. So I would say that what Iran is doing, at least in terms of its nuclear program, is much more calibrated in a way than what we're seeing in the Persian Gulf.