Following Father Theodore Hesburgh through the Civil Rights era

Hari Sreenivasan:

In 2017, a U.S. postage stamp was dedicated to Father Theodore Hesburgh, the longtime president of the University of Notre Dame. The postal service citation called him one of the most important civic and educational leaders of the 20th century.

In our century, his story is somewhat less well-known. But a new documentary film has set out to change that. NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.