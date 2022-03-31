Ukrainian civilians resort to desperate attempts to evacuate war zone

Volodymyr Solohub:

And while the worst is behind Viktoria and her family, their future is uncertain. As she walks into this welcome center, she says she's not really sure what's next for her.

For many, the road from Mariupol and other besieged cities in Eastern Ukraine took days before finally reaching this parking lot of a hardware store on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

And, inside, they can get some clothing for those who had very little time to pack before fleeing the war. And, here, they're being greeted by the volunteers and social workers. They can get some food and hot drinks, and, for the first time, feel some sort of normality.

They arrive here with children, pets, and the few belongings they could take with them. Many are confused, frightened, and not sure what to do next. But all of them ask the same question: Why did this happen to their city?