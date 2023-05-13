As states grapple with age limits for buying guns, what’s the potential effect?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
John Yang
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
It’s been a week of ups and downs for both advocates and opponents of laws that raise the minimum age for purchasing firearms. Lisa Geller, director of state affairs at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, joins John Yang to discuss the impact this type of legislation is having in states that already have age restrictions in place.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
