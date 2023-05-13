As states grapple with age limits for buying guns, what’s the potential effect?

By —

By —

It’s been a week of ups and downs for both advocates and opponents of laws that raise the minimum age for purchasing firearms. Lisa Geller, director of state affairs at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, joins John Yang to discuss the impact this type of legislation is having in states that already have age restrictions in place.

By —

By —

