News Wrap: Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for powerful Cyclone Mocha

In our news wrap Saturday, a massive tropical cyclone barrels toward Myanmar and Bangladesh, Egypt says it brokered a new cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis, North Carolina’s governor vetoed a state ban on nearly all abortions after 12 weeks, and Brittney Griner played in her first WNBA game since her release from Russia.
