May 13, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a look at the push to raise age limits to buy a firearm amid an epidemic of gun deaths in America. Then, how the devastating decline in Florida’s citrus harvest is threatening a way of life. Plus, filmmaker Bernard-Henri Lévy discusses his new documentary about the devastating effects of war in Ukraine and its people’s fight for survival.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch