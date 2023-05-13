What’s behind a severe decline in Florida’s citrus harvest

Oranges have long been synonymous with Florida, as a key element of the state’s economy. But this year, Florida projects the worst citrus harvest since the Great Depression, threatening a way of life for many. William Brangham reports on what’s driving the decline and who is affected.

