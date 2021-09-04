As the shoreline erodes, one national park tries to adapt

Hari Sreenivasan:

Forecasters and scientists are predicting that the devastation caused along ocean coastlines from severe weather like hurricane Ida will become more frequent.

And they are also drawing attention to the impact the earth's warming climate is having on non-coastal rivers and lakes, including the habitats and communities that surround them.

NewsHour Weekend's Zachary Green visited one national park that's trying to adapt to the new environmental normal.

This segment is part of our ongoing series, "Peril and Promise: the challenge of climate change."