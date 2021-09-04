Line 3 pipeline: Progressive Dems implore Biden to shut it down

Hari Sreenivasan:

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar is among a group of progressive representatives urging President Biden to halt work on the Line 3 pipeline this weekend.

In a Minneapolis press conference yesterday, the group said opposition from indigenous groups and environmental risks were cause to shut down production.

Republican congress member Pete Stauber gathered with other Minnesota republican lawmakers and union members in the U.S. Capitol yesterday in support of the pipeline, citing its economic benefits.

The democratic representatives are visiting the pipeline site today and meeting with indigenous leaders.

For more on the Line 3 pipeline, I spoke with Minnesota Public Radio reporter Kirsti Marohn.