Ida: power outages continue, death toll rises

Roby Chavez:

Look, it's been a tough week. No power, no water, no food. It's been very, very tough for a lot of people, especially our folks who are on fixed incomes and low income. President Biden came to town yesterday, that brought some smiles to folks and he did what he always does. He was a consoler in chief. He spent several hours on the ground, handholding with folks listening to them. He also brought some good news. He told them that FEMA was going to pay for their hotels if they had to go out of town. He also gave a warning to insurance companies saying don't hide behind the fine print, just pay off those claims as they come. Also brought relief to the 20,000 linemen that are in town trying to fix the power here in southeast Louisiana. They have been living in hotels without water and without electricity. So they're going to put them up now in a cruise ship and set up other shelters. And so that important work can continue.