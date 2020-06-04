At banned Tiananmen vigil, Hong Kong protesters rally for freedoms

Divya Gopalan:

Former legislative council member Martin Lee organized the inaugural vigil in 1990. He is one of the architects of Hong Kong's constitution, and known as the father of democracy here.

The 81-year-old is on trial for taking part in an unauthorized protest last year. But he says the worst is yet to come with Beijing's tightening control.

Hong Kong's constitution states it is up to the local government to enact the law after the handover in 1997.

Former Justice Secretary Elsie Leung says Beijing has run out of patience.