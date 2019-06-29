At G20, U.S. and China reach a ceasefire in trade war

Scott Horsley:

China has a kind of a long history of sort of playing rope-a-dope with the United States nodding and saying we're gonna make changes and then maybe not actually changing their behavior. So if the measure is going to be actual verifiable changes in China's behavior this could be a really tough negotiation and certainly that the Trump administration will continue to hold out the threat of even more tariffs if they don't get what they want.

At the same time you know, don't forget we already have 25% tariffs on some $250 billion where the Chinese imports a lot of those are not things that are quite so visible to consumers but they are having an effect on the U.S. economy.