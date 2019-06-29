New York City students are fighting for school integration

Hari Sreenivasan:

The landmark 1954 Supreme Court decision Brown v. Board of Education declared school-based racial segregation to be unconstitutional. It was intended to desegregate schools … but that isn't exactly what happened, at least in New York State.

Researchers have found that New York City has some of America's most segregated schools.

In the first of a two-part report examining school diversity and equity in New York City, I met with a group of students protesting segregation, and visited a district in Brooklyn with a plan to increase diversity.

