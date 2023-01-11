Attack on Brazil’s government raises concerns about how U.S. extremism has spread abroad

Ruth Ben-Ghiat:

Well, it's important to see the Republican Party today as not only a party that is dedicated to destroying democracy at home.

And it's quite relevant that, in February 2022, the GOP decreed that the January 6 attack was — quote — "legitimate political discourse," meaning the coup attempt and the violence was — they consider it a valid way to meet their political goals.

But — and this is — has in common with a lot of extremists abroad. And they are — the GOP is immersed in these far right networks that stretch from Moscow to Budapest. And it's well-known the amount of interchange with Orban. They had their political — Conservative Political Action Conference in Budapest. Tucker Carlson broadcast for a whole week from Budapest.

But also in Rome now with the new neofascist prime minister, she gave an interview to The Washington Post, and she said that she — she's attended the National Prayer Breakfast. And she said the GOP and her neofascist party are kindred spirits, and that the GOP's battles were similar to things that they discussed as well.