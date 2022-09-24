How Puerto Ricans are coping in the wake of Hurricane Fiona

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Puerto Ricans continue to struggle in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Widespread power outages, washed out roads and homes toppled by flooding have left residents frustrated and scared. We hear from people on different sides of the island and Associated Press correspondent Dánica Coto about Puerto Rico’s recovery after the storm.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
