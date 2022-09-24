News Wrap: On the heels of Fiona, a new storm brews in the Caribbean

Audio

In our news wrap Saturday, Florida and the Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Ian while communities from Puerto Rico to Canada deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, Albert Pujols became the fourth baseball player in MLB history to hit 700 home runs, Biden awarded the National Humanities Medal to singer Elton John, and jazz musician Pharoah Sanders and actress Louise Fletcher have died.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: