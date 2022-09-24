Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we get the latest updates from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Then, a new lawsuit alleges Florida's governor violated the civil rights of the migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard. Plus, we take a closer look at claims by big oil and gas companies that they are investing in green energy.
