News Wrap: Russian drone strikes damage port infrastructure along Danube in Ukraine

Audio

In our news wrap Wednesday, Ukraine resumed operations at ports along the Danube River after a night of Russian drone strikes, 55 people were killed in Libya during intense militia clashes, an explosion in the Dominican Republic claimed the lives of 25 people and Secretary of State Blinken spoke by phone with Paul Whelan, the American citizen wrongfully detained in Russia for more than four years.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch