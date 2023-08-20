News Wrap: Hilary makes landfall along Mexico’s Baja peninsula

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Sunday, Hilary is set to become the first tropical storm to hit California's coastline in 84 years. Wildfires in eastern Washington state have killed one person and destroyed some 185 homes and buildings. The Netherlands and Denmark announced they will supply American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time with its win over England.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more