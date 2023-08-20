With Spain’s historic win, a look at the progress and challenges facing women’s soccer

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
Juliet Fuisz
Spain won its first Women's World Cup with its defeat over England Sunday. Five years ago, the team lacked jerseys designed for women, high-quality facilities and enough physical trainers. Spain's historic win, and what they went through to achieve it, symbolizes both the progress and challenges still facing women's soccer. Meg Linehan, a senior writer for The Athletic, joined John Yang.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
