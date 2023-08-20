With Spain’s historic win, a look at the progress and challenges facing women’s soccer

Spain won its first Women's World Cup with its defeat over England Sunday. Five years ago, the team lacked jerseys designed for women, high-quality facilities and enough physical trainers. Spain's historic win, and what they went through to achieve it, symbolizes both the progress and challenges still facing women's soccer. Meg Linehan, a senior writer for The Athletic, joined John Yang.

