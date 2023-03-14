Australia buys American-made submarines to counter China’s growing presence in Pacific

Beijing said the United States, United Kingdom and Australia embarked on a “dangerous path,” after those countries announced a historic submarine agreement. The deal for Australia to purchase attack submarines is a response to China’s growing influence in the region. Nick Schifrin discussed the plan with Mara Karlin, who is performing the duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

