Australia buys American-made submarines to counter China’s growing presence in Pacific

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Beijing said the United States, United Kingdom and Australia embarked on a “dangerous path,” after those countries announced a historic submarine agreement. The deal for Australia to purchase attack submarines is a response to China’s growing influence in the region. Nick Schifrin discussed the plan with Mara Karlin, who is performing the duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
